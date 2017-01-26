Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:56 am GMT+8

‘Split’ sequel being fleshed out by Shyamalan

Thursday January 26, 2017
08:43 AM GMT+8

Director, writer, producer M. Night Shyamalan and Bhavna Vaswani and daughters attend the New York premiere of 'Split' on January 18, 2017. — AFP picDirector, writer, producer M. Night Shyamalan and Bhavna Vaswani and daughters attend the New York premiere of 'Split' on January 18, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — With M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Split, already making back five times its budget, the writer-director is already writing the outline for a sequel.

James McAvoy stars as Kevin Crumb, inside whose body live 24 distinct personalities.

Though the film has come under fire for its portrayal of serious mental health issues, Split has proven a success at the January box office, making US$48m worldwide on a US$10 million (RM44.23 million) budget after its first weekend.

“It’s weird. It’s long. It’s the longest outline I’ve ever had. It has so many characters,” Shyamalan said in a (spolier-filled) conversation with Empire.

Shyamalan’s directorial career took off with 1999’s The Sixth Sense, which established his knack for introducing twist endings.

“I hope if Split is a success, I’ll have the opportunity to finish the story. I want to finish it.” — AFP-Relaxnews

