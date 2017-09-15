Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Split! Fergie and Josh Duhamel to divorce

Friday September 15, 2017
Fergie and Josh Duhamel have one child together. — Cover Media picFergie and Josh Duhamel have one child together. — Cover Media picLOS ANGELES, Sept 15 — Pop star Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The two married in 2009 and are parents to four-year-old son, Axl.

