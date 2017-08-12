Spike Lee to develop fresh TV series, inspired by tech entrepreneur Chad Sanders

Spike Lee poses on the red carpet at the premiere of 'Chi-Raq' in New York December 1, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — US director Spike Lee reportedly has a new TV series in the pipeline, with rising star Chad Sanders set to play a central role.

As Variety details, the series — to be titled Archer — will be a dark comedy and sociological thriller capturing the life of a 20-something African-American coding genius and iconoclast living in Brooklyn who has developed a dating app that reads sexual chemistry.

Sanders — both the creator and star of the series, in addition to serving as executive producer, writer, and director — will portray the key character, described as a “young, black Mark Zuckerberg-like protagonist”.

The project is said to be loosely based on the life of Sanders, a tech entrepreneur who has previously held roles at Google, as well the intensive coding school Dev Bootcamp, and recently founded the business development agency Archer Genius Management — hence, the title of the series.

The show would mark Lee’s latest TV conquest, with the filmmaker’s upcoming Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It slated to debut this November. — AFP-Relaxnews