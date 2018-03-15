Spike Lee might be directing Spider-Man spinoff

Spike Lee is said to be in talks to direct 'Nightwatch'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 15 — It looks like Spike Lee might be helming a Spider-Man movie spinoff.

According to ThatHashtagShow, Lee is currently in talks to direct Nightwatch. Columbia Pictures is developing the script, and Sony executive vice president Palak Patel is supervising the film’s development.

Nightwatch is a character in the Spider-Man universe, the alterego of Dr Kevin Trench who sees a future version of himself die while dressed in the Nightwatch costume.

It’s all still up in the air for now but it should be interesting to see more characters from the Spider-Man stories pop up on the silver screen.