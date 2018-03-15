Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Spike Lee might be directing Spider-Man spinoff

Thursday March 15, 2018
11:46 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump to China: How about a plan to cut US$100b from trade surplusTrump to China: How about a plan to cut US$100b from trade surplus

BN Youth to focus on election campaigning onlineBN Youth to focus on election campaigning online

Man gets 16 years’ jail, 18 strokes for raping his motherMan gets 16 years’ jail, 18 strokes for raping his mother

The Edit: Spike Lee in talks to direct ‘Nightwatch’ movieThe Edit: Spike Lee in talks to direct ‘Nightwatch’ movie

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Spike Lee is said to be in talks to direct 'Nightwatch'. — AFP picSpike Lee is said to be in talks to direct 'Nightwatch'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 15 — It looks like Spike Lee might be helming a Spider-Man movie spinoff.

According to ThatHashtagShow, Lee is currently in talks to direct Nightwatch. Columbia Pictures is developing the script, and Sony executive vice president Palak Patel is supervising the film’s development.

Nightwatch is a character in the Spider-Man universe, the alterego of Dr Kevin Trench who sees a future version of himself die while dressed in the Nightwatch costume.

It’s all still up in the air for now but it should be interesting to see more characters from the Spider-Man stories pop up on the silver screen.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram