Spielberg on ‘Ready Player One’ reviews post SXSW in London (VIDEO)

Director and producer Steven Spielberg attends the European Premiere of ‘Ready Player One’ in London March 19, 2018. ― Reuters picLONDON, March 20 ― Steven Spielberg, Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke were on the 80's themed blue carpet for the Ready Player One European premiere.

Talking about the film based on Ernest Cline's best-selling novel of the same name, Spielberg said that the audience response had been incredible.

“It's been amazing. Especially ever since South by Southwest which was one of the biggest events I've ever attended in terms of a reaction to a film. It was mind blowing,” the Oscar-winning director told Reuters.

The movie tells the story of eccentric game developer James Halliday who is the creator of “OASIS” an immersive virtual reality universe in which most of humanity spends their time. In the virtual world Wade Watts, portrayed by Tye Sheridan, tries to win a three-part contest to become Halliday's heir after his passing. The film is part based in a dystopian future Columbus, Ohio as well as elaborate CGI and motion capture sequences.

Ready Player One is released in cinemas March 29. ― Reuters