‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ director Jon Watts in talks to helm sequel

'Spider-Man: Homecoming'. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, July 20 — Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is reportedly in talks to helm a sequel to the hit film, which has so far grossed US$472.8 million (RM2.02 billion) worldwide (via Variety).

Although Watts hadn’t been locked in for a sequel prior to film’s release, sources say Sony and Marvel are keen to have the director back on board for the second instalment, which — while currently untitled — is already slated for release on July 5, 2019.

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland has already signed on to return for the sequel, as have Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal to produce, but it is unknown as yet whether the original co-writers will also be brought back, or if the studio will add new scribes to join Watts for the film’s follow-up.

In addition to resurrecting the Spider-Man franchise, Watts is best known for directing Cop Car, starring Kevin Bacon. — AFP-Relaxnews