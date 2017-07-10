‘Spider-Man’ casts a wide web to top weekend box office

That would give the film the third-largest opening so far this year, behind 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 10 — Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony’s newest addition to the growing library of summertime superhero yarns, spun up an impressive opening in North American theaters this weekend, with ticket sales for the three-day weekend estimated at US$117 million (RM502.749 million).

Sony, along with Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, spent a hefty US$175 million to make the film, but global sales have already surpassed US$250 million, according to website boxofficemojo.com.

This family-friendly version of Spider-Man — with a 93 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website — stars Tom Holland as a young Peter Parker, ably mentored by Robert Downy Jr. as Iron Man as he takes on bad guy Vulture (Michael Keaton).

Director Jon Watts had previously helmed lower-budget cop and horror films.

Last week’s No. 1 film, Despicable Me 3, came in second at a respectable US$34 million, website Exhibitor Relations reported.

In Universal’s latest installment in the animated series, Steve Carell stars as the voice of bad guy-turned-protagonist Gru — and his twin brother Dru.

Kristen Wiig voices Gru’s wife Lucy and South Park co-creator Trey Parker is evil villain Balthazar Bratt.

In third spot was Sony’s heist thriller Baby Driver, with Ansel Elgort (The Fault in our Stars) starring as a gifted getaway driver who suffers from tinnitus — ringing in his ears — forcing him to play music on his iPod to concentrate when behind the wheel.

It took in US$12.7 million in its third week.

Fourth was Wonder Woman, at US$10.1 million. The Warner Bros. superhero action film stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the Amazonian goddess-princess.

And in fifth place was Transformers: The Last Knight from Paramount, with ticket sales of US$6.3 million.

The latest episode in that blockbuster series, heavy on visual effects, features actors Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro and Anthony Hopkins.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Cars 3 (US$5.6 million)

The House (US$4.8 million)

The Big Sick (US$3.6 million)

47 Meters Down (US$2.8 million)

The Beguiled (US$2.0 million). — AFP