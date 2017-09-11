Spicey skits bring an Emmy for Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy won an Emmy yesterday for her spoofs of former White House spokesman Sean Spicer on SNL. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — Melissa McCarthy won an Emmy yesterday for her spoofs of former White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live in television sketches that went viral.

With slicked back hair and wearing ill-fitting suits, McCarthy played Spicer, whom she dubbed Spicey, as an enraged man who attacks the media, craves the praise of his boss, and rides a motorised speaker’s podium.

McCarthy yesterday was named best guest actress in a comedy series for her impressions. The star of Bridesmaids and Mike & Molly was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles to accept the award.

Spicer quit his post as White House communications director in July after six months of stormy encounters with the media that, along with McCarthy’s sketches, turned him into a figure of ridicule.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live went into television’s Emmy awards this year with 22 nominations, reflecting the renewed popularity of the satirical sketch show and its most-watched season in 23 years.

Alec Baldwin also is in the running next week for an Emmy for his impressions of US President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, while the show’s Kate McKinnon has been nominated for her roles as losing Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton and Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

Yesterday, Saturday Night Live also picked up an Emmy for comedian Dave Chapelle’s stint as guest actor and host.

Saturday Night Live is broadcast on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp.

Awards for the major Emmy categories, including best TV comedy and drama series, will be handed out on September 17 in a televised ceremony hosted by comedian Stephen Colbert. — Reuters