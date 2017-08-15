South Korea gets ready to welcome ‘Biggest Club in the World’

The first World Club Dome to be organised outside Germany will be held in Incheon in September. — Handout via AFPSEOUL, Aug 15 — For the first time, the self-proclaimed “Biggest Club in the World”, the World Club Dome, is coming to South Korea from September 22 to 24, 2017.

The electronic dance music event “World Club Dome”, organised by the German EDM radio station BigCityBeats, has been held in Frankfurt, Germany every year in June since 2013. Up to 150,000 visitors attend the summer event.

Additional formats have since been launched, such as April 2017’s first ever World Club Dome Cruise, and the upcoming Winter Edition in Gelsenkirchen, Germany in November.

In September 2017, the event is coming to South Korea, where it will be held in Incheon, a city that borders the capital Seoul. This will be the first time the World Club Dome has been organised outside Germany.

The biggest club in the world

The World Club Dome involves the transformation of a sports stadium into a giant nightclub of 500,000 square metres. As well as the main stage, a number of micro-stages are also set up across the stadium over 20 floors, offering a variety of different electronic genres. The event calls itself the largest of its kind in the world to date. 56 performers are listed on the South Korean edition of the event, compared with over 200 for the original German festival.

Anticipated performers

Among the international lineup of DJs for the South Korean edition of the World Club Dome, are Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (Belgium), the number-two-ranked DJs in the world according to DJ Magazine, Afrojack (Netherlands), Le Shuuk (Germany), Armin van Buuren (Netherlands), Steve Aoki (US) and Marshmello (US), who has just this month revealed his true identity — Chris Comstock of Dotcom according to Rave Jungle.

To attract a local audience, performers such as Yeeun, former member of the disbanded girl band Wonder Girls, will be sharing the stage with more international names. — AFP-Relaxnews