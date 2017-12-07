Sophie Turner talks ‘Game of Thrones’ season eight

Sophie Turner poses at a premiere for season seven of the television series ‘Game of Thrones’ in Los Angeles July 12, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Sophie Turner has recently opened up about what to expect in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, in a recent interview with Variety also spoke about her character from the upcoming season, which she says will debut in 2019.

“We started in October, so we’re maybe like a tenth of the way through. [Laughs.] No, no, we’ve got six or seven months left,” she said when asked about production of season eight.

Speaking about her character, Turner had this to say: “It’s going to be tricky for her, because at the end of last season, she felt that she had everything set up. She had her family back together. They were in control of the North again. This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end.

“And without Littlefinger, it’s a test for her of whether she can get through it. It’s a big challenge for her, without this master manipulator having her back. This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight.”

If you’re wondering which scene from last season she preferred the most, Turner revealed: “It was probably the moment that you realised that Sansa was going to kill Littlefinger [Aidan Gillen] and does kill him, and when you realise that Sansa and Arya Maisie [Maisie Williams] had been scheming behind Litlefinger’s back, which is a pretty impressive thing to do for two young girls against a master manipulator. It was just a really powerful moment for her, to have used up all of her master’s lessons and finally discard him. The student becomes the master now.”

While fans are still finding it hard to come to terms with the fact that season eight will be the last for GoT, the cast too are still coming to grips with it. “When we all had the read-through for the final season, it was very, very emotional. For the first time in Thrones history, we had everyone there.

“All of the Americans wanted to come over. Every single cast member was pretty much there. We’re all kind of feeling the end of it coming. We’re all staying in town a little longer, going out for more meals, trying to get together more. We’re all trying not to take it for granted anymore.”

The eighth season of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere in late 2018 or 2019, though a release date has not been officially confirmed.