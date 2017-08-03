Sofia Vergara poses nude, talks about ageing ‘gracefully’

The 45-year-old Modern Family star in an interview with the issue also spoke about how although she “can’t be perfect”, she’s comfortable about showing off her body.

“Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine.

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect,” she added.

“It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me. I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy.

“People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word ‘pore’, then I’m like, ‘S***! What do I do with these?”

Vergara also admitted that while she’s not particularly fond of exercising, she still works out three or four times a week.

“It’s like torture for me. I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.”

The sultry actress also revealed that she doesn’t try to make her body something it’s not. “It’s not about having muscle or cut abs.

“I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.’ That would take too much effort!”