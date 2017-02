Sofia Coppola’s unsettling ‘The Beguiled’ will give you the creeps (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — A first trailer has landed for Sofia Coppola’s Civil War-era movie The Beguiled.

Starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst, The Beguiled sees a wounded soldier (played by Colin Farrell) taken in by the inhabitants of a boarding school.

The story is based on a novel by Thomas P. Cullinan that was previously adapted into a 1971 Clint Eastwood movie.

Coppola’s film set for general release on June 30 following previews in select cinemas from June 23. — AFP-Relaxnews

‘The Beguiled’ is a twisted tale of seduction and jealousy starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning. — Screengrab from YouTube