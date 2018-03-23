Snow Patrol debuts new single and video ‘Don’t Give In’

Snow Patrol's 'Wildness' is out May 25. ― AFP picNEW YORK, March 23 — Irish-Scottish rock band Snow Patrol has released the new single Don’t Give In, along with a video that features the band members performing the track in an intimate setting.

The band’s lead singer and songwriter, Gary Lightbody, said of the track, “Don’t Give In was originally about a friend going through a tough time but the more I wrote into it I realised it was about me and the struggle of making the album — which took five years and was not easy — coupled with the struggle with depression I’ve had since I was a kid, so it has become the talisman of the album. The song that became a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

The song will feature on the band’s recently announced upcoming album, Wildness, out May 25.

Snow Patrol has likewise confirmed a number of upcoming shows in support of the album, with plans to hit New York City, Los Angeles, and London in April and locations throughout Ireland and the UK in May.

Dates are as follows:

April 11: London, UK — Islington Assembly Hall

April 18: New York, NY — Irving Plaza

April 25: Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre

May 11: Derry, UK — Millennium Forum

May 12: Cork, Ireland — Opera House

May 14: Killarney, Ireland — INEC

May 15: Dublin, Ireland — Olympia Theater

May 16: Wexford, Ireland — Opera House

May 18 - Galway, Ireland - Leisureland

May 20: Belfast, Ireland — Ulster Hall

Find details at www.snowpatrol.com. — AFP-Relaxnews