Snow Patrol announces first album in seven years

Snow Patrol's 'Wildness' is out May 25. ― AFP picLONDON, March 9 ― Irish-Scottish rock band Snow Patrol has shared details of a new album, titled Wildness, that will be their first studio LP since 2011.

Snow Patrol’s debut album, Songs for Polarbears, was released in 1998; since then, the band has earned Grammy and Mercury Prize-nominations, achieved platinum album status in the UK and sold 15 million global albums worldwide. Their most recent LP, 2011’s Fallen Empires, charted in the top five in the US, UK and elsewhere.



After the tour in support of that album, the band’s members ― lead singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody, multi-instrumentalist Johnny McDaid, guitarist Nathan Connolly, bassist Paul Wilson and drummer Jonny Quinn ― took a break from the band to pursue projects on their own.



Now, the band is readying a new album, Wildness, that will be out on May 25, they’ve revealed in and announcement that says the album “finds the band searching for clarity, connection, and meaning.”

Lightbody explains the album’s theme: “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”



The band likewise revealed the track listing for Wildness:

1. Life On Earth

2. Don’t Give In

3. Heal Me

4. Empress

5. A Dark Switch

6. What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?

7. A Youth Written In Fire

8. Soon

9. Wild Horses

10. Life And Death



Wildness is available for pre-order via: SnowPatrol.lnk.to/WildnessID ― AFP-Relaxnews