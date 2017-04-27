Snoop Dogg drama series about early days of rap in the works

US rapper Snoop Dogg. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 27 — The series, currently in search of a broadcaster, will follow the rise of gangsta rap and Death Row Records in the early 1990s, reports Shadowandact.

The show will focus in on Tha Dogg Pound collective in particular.

Hip-hop is a hot topic in the world of TV and movies right now.

After 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, the Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me, which opens June 17 in the USA, and series like Empire, The Get Down and Atlanta, producers are jumping on the trend with new projects in the pipeline.

Now Snoop Dogg is developing a series about Tha Dogg Pound, a hip-hop duo formed by Daz Dillinger and Kurupt, who worked on early albums from the Death Row Records label in California in the early 1990s.

The duo notably appeared on first albums from Dr Dre (“The Chronic”) and Snoop Dogg (“Doggystyle”), and also featured on Tupac’s All Eyez on Me.

The series will look back at the early days of Death Row Records, founded in 1992 by Dr Dre, Dick Griffey and Suge Knight, based on many stories never previously shared with fans.

“Snoop and I are always being asked to assist others with their Death Row projects because we were there from the beginning, until the demise,” explains Daz Dillinger.

“We saw Dre leave, Pac murdered, and we were forced to run the company when Suge Knight went back to prison.

“Our perspective is honest and unique. There are countless stories that the world has never heard about those early days.”

The famous record label, which closed in 2006, will also be the subject of a miniseries, “Death Row Chronicles,” currently in the works at the BET network (Black Entertainment Television). — AFP-Relaxnews