Sneak peek at Rihanna’s role in ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — See Rihanna introduce her character in this new clip from upcoming Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in which she plays an extraterrestrial stripper.

The film stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, as Valerian and Laureline, respectively and it is set in the 28th century, where a city called Alpha has a massive metropolis of species from across the universe.

A dark force soon threatens the metropolis and Valerian and Laureline must race to save the future of the universe.

The synopsis of the film: “In the 28th century, Valerian (DeHaan) and Laureline (Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defence, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha — an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the centre of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.”

The film also stars Clive Owen, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock and Kris Wu.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is set for release on July 21.

A screengrab of Rihanna from ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’.