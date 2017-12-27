Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sneak peak at Christian and Anastasia’s first dance in ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

Wednesday December 27, 2017
04:14 PM GMT+8

A screengrab from ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ that stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.A screengrab from ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ that stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Here’s a sneak peek at Christian Grey and Anastasia Steel’s first dance as husband and wife in Fifty Shades Freed.

The movie’s official Twitter account shared an image of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson smiling as they enjoy their first dance together at the reception.

The snap also gives a better look at Anastasia’s dress, an off-the-shoulder, lace, sleeved, white wedding gown featuring dainty buttons down her back.

The synopsis for the final instalment of the erotic trilogy reads: “Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury.  But just as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardise their happy ending before it even begins.”

The film also stars Eric Johnson, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora, Tyler Hoechlin, Luke Grimes, Brant Daugherty and Arielle Kebbel.

Fifty Shades Freed is set for release on February 9, 2018.

 

