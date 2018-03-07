Slayer extends farewell tour due to ‘popular demand’

Kerry King (L) and Gary Holt of US thrash metal band Slayer perform during the final day of the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 22, 2013. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 7 — US thrash metal band Slayer has revealed a second North American leg of its final world tour.

The band revealed plans for its final world tour, “The End is Near”, back in January, and soon followed up with an announcement of a first round of dates across North America. Those shows kick off May 10 in San Diego and run through to a June 19 show in Austin.

In a message on Facebook, the band revealed that a new “Leg Two” in North America had been added due to “popular demand,” with more than half of the initially announced tour dates either sold out or soon to sell out.

“A second North American leg for this tour had been considered to take place at some point down the line,” said the band on Facebook, “but within 48-hours of the initial January 26 ticket on sale date, that all changed” due to the speed at which tickets sold.

Leg Two will travel to 20 cities over about five weeks, with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death accompanying the band on all dates.

The newly announced shows are as follows:

July

26: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

27: Impact Festival, Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, ME

29: Jones Beach, Wantagh, NY

31: Montage Mountain, Scranton, PA

August

1: Times Union Center, Albany, NY

3: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Lake, NY

4: Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse, NY

6: Budweiser Gardens, London, ON

7: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

9: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

10: Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, GA

12: Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

13: Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

15: Freeman Coliseum, San Antonio, TX

16: The Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, OK

18: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

19: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

21: Ford Idaho Centre Amphitheatre, Boise, ID

23: Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, Portland, OR

26: SAP Centre, San Jose, CA

General ticket sales for most dates begins on Friday. (www.slayer.net) — AFP-Relaxnews