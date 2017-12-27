Sky Ferreira planning 2018 ‘visual EP’

Sky Ferreira arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Fans of US pop singer Sky Ferreira can look forward to an EP ahead of her next full-length album, the singer, model and actress revealed in an interview.

Ferreira, who has released two previous EPs, told The Fader that she plans to release the EP, accompanying the songs with videos, by February of March.

“It’s an EP that is heavily visual, and the videos will all connect to each other in an abstract way,” Ferreira said, further revealing that several female artists were collaborating on the album, including one who is writing the EP alongside her.

“There are very specific things I wanted to write, and I could write on my own, but I knew she could bring another element of what I wanted to the music.”

Ferreira released her debut LP, Night Time, My Time, following EP releases in 2011 and 2012, and she revealed in 2014 that work on her second full-length offering — later revealed to be called Masochism — was under way. Since then, she has modelled for Jimmy Choo, contributed a song to the soundtrack for the film Baby Driver, in which she also appeared, and played the role of Ella in this year’s Twin Peaks reboot, among several other recent roles. — AFP-Relaxnews