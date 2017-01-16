Skrillex reunites with former band for new track ‘Make War’

Skrillex on Instagram. ― Picture from Skrillex's Instagram pageLOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― Sonny Moore, known under the stage name Skrillex, has reunited with “From First to Last”, the band he used to front, for a one-off track entitled Make War.

The DJ Skrillex has celebrated his 29th birthday (January 15) by collaborating with his former band “From First to Last” for the first time in a decade. He joined the band in 2004, and worked with them on two albums, Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Bodycount (2004) and Heroine (2006) before leaving to embark on his own career in 2007.

Skrillex announced Make War, which is available on Spotify and iTunes, on social media, including a short teaser of the song on Instagram.

“From First to Last” are currently working on their sixth album, having reformed in 2013 after a three-year hiatus.― AFP-Relaxnews