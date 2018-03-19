Siti Nurhaliza’s newborn girl named Fatimah Az-Zahra for now

The couple all smiles before the safe delivery of their firstborn. — Picture courtesy of Rozi Abdul Razak PETALING JAYA, March 19 — Singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin’s newborn has been given the “temporary” name of Fatimah Az-Zahra.

According to husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, the name of Prophet Muhammad’s youngest daughter was the couple’s choice before they officially reveal the real name of their gem.

“Before the real name is announced, we have chosen the name Fatimah Az-Zahra.

“God willing, we will announce the name in a week’s time at an event to celebrate our newborn,” he told Utusan Online.

Some Muslims prefer to announce the name of a newborn when he or she turns seven days old, citing the traditions of Prophet Muhammad.

The baby girl, safely delivered at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 8.17am today, weighed 3.55kg.

The proud father was all smiles when interviewed by Utusan earlier today.

“A big thank you to our family members and the fans who have prayed hard for Siti.

“They are doing fine as for now and please give her some space to have a good rest,” said the 59-year-old.

According to Siti’s manager Rozi Abdul Razak the singer’s baby is simply adorable.

“She has rosy red cheeks, thick hair, and is really cute,” he told Astro Awani.

Their new bundle of joy brings an end to the couple’s 12-year wait for a baby.