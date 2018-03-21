Siti Nurhaliza warns of fake Instagram accounts for her baby

A screengrab from Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s Instagram account shows the songstress after gaving birth to a baby girl on Monday via caesarean section.KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Over 10 Instagram accounts have been created purporting to be of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s newborn baby girl.

Among them include @ctdkjunior_, @princessbabyctdk and @babyctdk_official.

The accounts were set up under the baby’s temporary name Fatimah Az-Zahrah.

Pop idol Siti, 39, said none of the accounts was set up by her or her husband, Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa.

Siti added they have no plans to create social media accounts for their daughter.

“I hope fans are observant enough to know that those accounts are not from me or my husband.

“They took photos and videos from various sources but did not credit them — this is an unethical act,” she told Harian Metro.

The songstress, who gave birth to a baby girl on Monday via caesarean section, said the fake accounts have caused confusion.

“There will be those who believe that posts from the fake accounts are genuine, I just don’t want them to think it came from us.

Siti said there were many instances where her name was used in fake accounts.

“There is also a Facebook account that’s impersonating me – the individual even wrote captions pretending to have given birth.

“Please don’t believe any of it,” she cautioned.

The new mother said her official Instagram account is @ctdk while her Facebook account is Siti Nurhaliza, both of which were verified as authentic.

Asked about the makeup artist who shared pictures of Siti’s baby that went viral, she hopes it will be a lesson to all.

“I hope that it will be an example to all and an eye-opener when it comes gaining the trust of others.

“I don’t want to comment further because it has already happened. Hopefully it will be a lesson to her and all parties,” Siti said.