Siti Nurhaliza becomes first local artiste to launch own mobile app

Siti’s app is available for free on Google Playstore and Apple App Store and contains in-app purchases. — Screen capture via Google PlaystorePETALING JAYA, March 25 — Popular singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin chalked up another first after launching her own mobile app, the first for a local celebrity.

The Siti Nurhaliza Official App serves as a hub for all of the singer’s social media platforms apart from offering exclusive images and videos.

The app, available for free on Google Playstore and Apple App Store contains in-app purchases.

Siti, in a recent Instagram posting, said subscribers who downloaded it will receive 3000 ‘stars’ to purchase exclusive content.

She added that items in the application contain the watermark of the app developer and the users email, warning that action will be taken against any subscribers who share the said content.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old singer’s manager, Rozi Abdul Razak, teased the first of many exclusives will take place this evening at about 6pm, though she did not reveal more details.

Fans however are anticipating the singer will share more details on her first born, Fatimah Az-Zahra.

Siti gave birth to a baby girl weighing 3.55kg on Monday at a medical centre in Kuala Lumpur via caesarean section.