Siti duets with Faizal Tahir (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Siti Nurhaliza recently performed at the AIM awards with Faizal Tahir, singing the song Dirgahayu.

Siti Nurhaliza has proved one of Malaysia's most enduring pop stars. ― Photo by Saw Siow FengThe video for the song is now on YouTube and if you think the location looks familiar, it was shot in the Kuala Lumpur KTM station.

While the song may or may not be your cup of tea, you have to admit that the production team did a good job making the historic location look as polished as it does.