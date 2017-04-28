Sister act Haim are back with new album

American pop-rock trio Haim at the 2015 Grammys. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, April 28 — Grammy-nominated American pop-rock trio Haim has revealed plans to release a new and long-awaited second album, and the three sisters accompanied the news with the release of a video for the album’s first single.

Something to Tell You, out July 7, follows nearly four years after Este, Danielle and Alana Haim’s critically acclaimed debut album, Days Are Gone. The first song revealed from the new LP, Right Now, is accompanied by a video helmed by the There Will Be Blood and Boogie Nights director and showing the singers and multi-instrumentalists as they record their track in the studio.

Upon sharing the video on social media, the band wrote, “We were so lucky to work with the amazing Paul Thomas Anderson on capturing just us. One take, live, at Valentine Studios during the recording of our second album.”

The live studio version of the track was recorded specially for the video; a single version of Right Now will be released on May 3.

The band has performances coming up at Glastonbury, Splendour in the Grass, Reading & Leeds Festival, and Lost Lake Festival in Arizona, with more live shows to be announced.

Watch and listen to Right Now here. — AFP-Relaxnews