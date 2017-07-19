Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sisqo shares ‘Thong Song’ sequel

Wednesday July 19, 2017
05:41 PM GMT+8

A screengrab of the JCY and Sisqo’s ‘Thong Song’. — AFP pic A screengrab of the JCY and Sisqo’s ‘Thong Song’. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, July 19 — Norwegian DJ and production trio JCY and R&B singer Sisqo have put out a remake of the latter’s 1999 hit Thong Song.

The video for Thong Song came out in 2000 and had a spring break theme, showing women in bikinis on the beach, and a clip for the new version of the track retains the same style, featuring more bikini-clad women as well as male dancers and a roller rink.

Musically, the remake has a more tropical sound than the original, which released as a single on New Year’s Eve 1999 and featured in Sisqo’s debut album, Unleash the Dragon.

The new Thong Song is now out as a single on Spotify.

Watch the video here. — AFP-Relaxnews

