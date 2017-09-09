Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Singer Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash (VIDEO)

Saturday September 9, 2017
09:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Pregnant woman in China commits suicide after C-section refusedPregnant woman in China commits suicide after C-section refused

Controversial god-fighting game removed after Malaysia blocks accessControversial god-fighting game removed after Malaysia blocks access

The Edit: Five movies based on true storiesThe Edit: Five movies based on true stories

The Edit: Walkie-talkie app downloads riseThe Edit: Walkie-talkie app downloads rise

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Country music duo Montgomery Gentry, Eddie Montgomery (left) and Troy Gentry, arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. — Reuters picCountry music duo Montgomery Gentry, Eddie Montgomery (left) and Troy Gentry, arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 9 — Singer Troy Gentry, of country music group Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey yesterday, the band’s website said. The singer was 50.

Details of the crash, which occurred in Medford township were not immediately known, the band said in a statement. Medford police did not immediately respond to a request for information on the crash.

Gentry was due to perform with his bandmate Eddie Montgomery last evening at the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford. Singer Montgomery did not appear to be involved in the incident.

Country music stars paid tribute to Gentry on social media yesterday, including Sheryl Crow, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton, who tweeted an old photo of himself and Gentry, saying he was “heartbroken”. Singer Brad Paisley tweeted, “God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief”.

Kentucky band Montgomery Gentry formed in 1999 and scored hits such as She Couldn’t Change Me and If You Ever Stop Loving Me across eight studio albums.

The band has won awards from both the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association, and has been inducted into Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

Montgomery Gentry released its most recent album, Folks Like Us in 2015. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline