Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Singer Tom Jones postpones US tour on medical advice

Saturday September 2, 2017
11:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Study shows us the benefit of eating protein three times a dayThe Edit: Study shows us the benefit of eating protein three times a day

Kayveas to run for Cameron Highlands… with or without BNKayveas to run for Cameron Highlands… with or without BN

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims flee Myanmar after week of violenceThousands of Rohingya Muslims flee Myanmar after week of violence

The Edit: Justin Bieber reaches 100 million followers on TwitterThe Edit: Justin Bieber reaches 100 million followers on Twitter

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Singer Tom Jones performs ‘What Good am I’ during the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Bob Dylan in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2015. — Reuters picSinger Tom Jones performs ‘What Good am I’ during the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Bob Dylan in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2015. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 2 — British pop star Tom Jones is postponing the start of his US tour, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, due to advice from doctors, the star posted on Twitter.

The 77-year-old Welsh singer, famous for hits including “It’s Not Unusual” and “Sex Bomb”, was due to begin his American tour on Sep. 6 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“Following medical advice, Sir Tom Jones has announced that he will unfortunately be postponing his US tour,” read a statement posted on his Twitter feed late on Friday, without giving further details about the health issue.

“Dates are being re-scheduled for May and June 2018,” it added, saying the singer “sends his sincere apologies to fans.” — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline