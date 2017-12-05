Singer Neil Young to auction model train collection (VIDEO)

Canadian guitarist Neil Young will be performing at this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival scheduled in June. ― AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — Neil Young is selling some of his most prized possessions — his model trains.

The Canadian folk-rock star is putting more than 250 of his Lionel trains up for auction in Los Angeles.

Young has been a passionate model train enthusiast for more than 20 years. His collection took off in the early 1990s as a means of connecting with his son, who has cerebral palsy.

A highlight of the sale is a Lionel factory prototype locomotive. Julien’s Auctions Executive Director, Martin Nolan explains further.

“So we have one locomotive, it’s the 773 from Lionel. It’s the New York Central prototype and this particular train was very dear to Neil Young. This was the one that he found very hard to let go.

“It comes actually with a typewritten note from Neil with all details about the locomotive. It’s such a rare piece. We estimate this 10 to 20,000 so it’s the highest priced piece among the trains for Neil Young.”

The trains, along with a collection of other Young-owned objects like guitars and classic cars, will hit the auction block on December 09. — Reuters