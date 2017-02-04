Singer LeAnn Rimes focuses on love for new album ‘Remnants’

Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, singer LeAnn Rimes’ latest album Remnants is all about love.

“We take a look at (love) in so many different angles,” the 34-year-old Grammy-winning country pop singer told Reuters.

“From giving it, receiving it, making it, standing up for it. I think there’s a softness about it but there is also this balance of real power, inner power,” she added.

The album, out yesterday, features songs inspired by Rimes’ own marriage, to actor Eddie Cibrian, and her family. Learning Your Language is about her relationship with her husband while Love Lines is about her two step-sons, Cibrian’s children from his first marriage.

“That song is very honest in the verses about kind of the struggles of that — step-parenting,” Rimes said. “I just wanted them to know that’s how I felt. And I’m good at communicating that through music.”

Rimes released her first album when she was 13, and has found herself growing up in the spotlight, including her relationship with Cibrian, which began when they both were married to other people and became tabloid news.

“None of my life has ever been really private,” she said.

“I think I had to go through everything that I’ve gone through to make me understand and to have empathy and compassion and to be able to write a record like this,” she added. — Reuters