Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 8:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Singer John Mayer drops new tracks

Friday January 20, 2017
08:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Tech firm creates Trump monitor for stock marketsTech firm creates Trump monitor for stock markets

Couple who roughed up MBSA officer get more jail timeCouple who roughed up MBSA officer get more jail time

Six people found alive two days after avalanche hit Italian hotelSix people found alive two days after avalanche hit Italian hotel

British worker dies on Qatar 2022 World Cup siteBritish worker dies on Qatar 2022 World Cup site

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Singer-songwriter John Mayer has dropped a new EP ‘The Search for Everything Wave One.’ — AFP picSinger-songwriter John Mayer has dropped a new EP ‘The Search for Everything Wave One.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — John Mayer has dropped a new EP The Search for Everything Wave One.

Mayer made the announcement on Twitter yesterday, releasing four tracks from The Search for Everything Wave One, his 10th album and first release in three years.

“My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” he tweeted.

The first batch of songs are described as meditations on getting older, with lyrics like Time’s been talking to me/Whispering in my ear, he sings on Changing.

Mayer plans to release four songs at a time every month.

Find the tracks on iTunes. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline