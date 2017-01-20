Singer John Mayer drops new tracks

Singer-songwriter John Mayer has dropped a new EP ‘The Search for Everything Wave One.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — John Mayer has dropped a new EP The Search for Everything Wave One.

Mayer made the announcement on Twitter yesterday, releasing four tracks from The Search for Everything Wave One, his 10th album and first release in three years.

“My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” he tweeted.

The first batch of songs are described as meditations on getting older, with lyrics like Time’s been talking to me/Whispering in my ear, he sings on Changing.

Mayer plans to release four songs at a time every month.

— AFP-Relaxnews