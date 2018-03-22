Singer gets break after uploading gigs on Smule app

Rin’s first single has been viewed over 55,000 times after being uploaded on YouTube on February 22. — Picture via YouTubeKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — It might never have crossed the mind of Rin Muzaffar that his singing on smartphone application Smule — which he downloaded in the beginning of last year — would attract the attention of composer Shaiful Izzuddin, earning himself a chance to sing the title, Izinkan Aku.

Rin, 30, whose real name is Muhammad Muzaffar Basarudin, was also pleasantly surprised when his first single was watched over 55,000 times after being uploaded on YouTube on February 22.

The rock ballad produced under recording company Sword Sound Entertainment, was also uploaded to Spotify, Joox, and iTunes, while a video clip would be released in June, he told Bernama.

The former part-time branding consultant said he had earlier failed to attend an audition called by Shaiful, who is better known as Izz Akasyah, in December, as he had to attend his father-in-law’s funeral.

“Although I was not able to attend on the day, the next day I met him for the audition, and I did not expect to be picked to sing the song,” he said.

Rin, who actively busks in the city and is part of a band which performs at ceremonies and parties on a small scale, said he was surprised when Izz Akasyah sent him a message on Facebook to attend the audition at his recording studio, Studio Ada Exist here.

On his experience singing the song, Izinkan Aku, he said: “It was difficult to feel or truly appreciate the lyrics of the song, as I had never gone through such a situation myself.”

The second of five siblings who has loved music since childhood said he began playing the guitar since he was 12, adding that he often uploaded songs he sang on Smule, among them Ara Johari’s song, Bunga, Rindihan Rindu by Wany Hasrita and Sandiwara by group Xpose Band. — Bernama