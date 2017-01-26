Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:56 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Singer Ed Sheeran announces comeback tour

Thursday January 26, 2017
11:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Federer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open finalFederer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

The Edit: After ‘racist’ Trump visa ban, Iran actress to boycott OscarsThe Edit: After ‘racist’ Trump visa ban, Iran actress to boycott Oscars

Mexico furious as Trump gives order to build border wallMexico furious as Trump gives order to build border wall

MAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year videoMAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year video

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ed Sheeran is celebrating his musical comeback with a new tour over mainland Europe and the UK and Ireland. — AFP picEd Sheeran is celebrating his musical comeback with a new tour over mainland Europe and the UK and Ireland. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 26 — Ed Sheeran is celebrating his musical comeback with a new tour.

The singer/songwriter will play live dates over mainland Europe and the UK and Ireland, from March through May. Further gigs in South and Central America, scheduled for May and June, are expected to be announced shortly.

The tour kicks off on March 17 in Turin, Italy, before heading to Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Paris, amongst other cities, reaching Dublin on April 12 and heading on a string of UK dates from there. The finale concert will be held in London on May 2.

For a full list of dates, see www.edsheeran.com — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline