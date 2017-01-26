Singer Ed Sheeran announces comeback tour

The singer/songwriter will play live dates over mainland Europe and the UK and Ireland, from March through May. Further gigs in South and Central America, scheduled for May and June, are expected to be announced shortly.

The tour kicks off on March 17 in Turin, Italy, before heading to Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Paris, amongst other cities, reaching Dublin on April 12 and heading on a string of UK dates from there. The finale concert will be held in London on May 2.

For a full list of dates, see www.edsheeran.com — AFP-Relaxnews