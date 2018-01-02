Singer Ariana Grande teases new music

— Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 2 —

The singer revealed the new sounds via Instagram, sharing a video captioned with the message “see you next year.” The post followed on from clips the artist shared a couple of weeks prior that showed her recording in the studio, while giving no hint of what music she might be working on.

The new video follows an Instagram post on Christmas Eve in which Grande offered up thanks to fans. That message reads: “thankful for my friends family n fans who carried me thru this year & taught me more than they’ll eva know.”

Grande’s most recent album, Dangerous Woman, came out on May 20, 2016, and a follow-up has yet to be announced. At the very least, this new Instagram tease suggests fans will be hearing the first music from a new studio album within the year ahead. — AFP-Relaxnews