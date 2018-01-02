Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Singer Ariana Grande teases new music

Tuesday January 2, 2018
07:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Penang FA reassures players salaries owed will be paid in fullPenang FA reassures players salaries owed will be paid in full

Official: Police arrest 450 people over three days in IranOfficial: Police arrest 450 people over three days in Iran

The Edit: Watch these teens try to figure out 90s musicThe Edit: Watch these teens try to figure out 90s music

West Brom complain to Premier League over fixture pile-upWest Brom complain to Premier League over fixture pile-up

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Singer Ariana Grande took to social media at the turn of the year to offer fans a snippet of new music. — Reuters picSinger Ariana Grande took to social media at the turn of the year to offer fans a snippet of new music. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Ariana Grande took to social media at the turn of the year to offer fans a snippet of new music.

The singer revealed the new sounds via Instagram, sharing a video captioned with the message “see you next year.” The post followed on from clips the artist shared a couple of weeks prior that showed her recording in the studio, while giving no hint of what music she might be working on.

The new video follows an Instagram post on Christmas Eve in which Grande offered up thanks to fans. That message reads: “thankful for my friends family n fans who carried me thru this year & taught me more than they’ll eva know.”

Grande’s most recent album, Dangerous Woman, came out on May 20, 2016, and a follow-up has yet to be announced. At the very least, this new Instagram tease suggests fans will be hearing the first music from a new studio album within the year ahead. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline