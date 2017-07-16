Singer Aaron Carter arrested in Georgia

Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 16 — Singer Aaron Carter was arrested yesterday in Georgia and charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, according to media reports.

Carter, 29, was arrested alongside girlfriend Madison Parker, the reports said.

ABC News, citing the Habersham County sheriff’s office, said the pair were arrested in Georgia on Saturday night. Other reports said Carter was pulled over driving erratically.

Earlier yesterday the singer said on Twitter he would not make a scheduled concert in Kansas City due to “transportation issues.”

Carter is the younger brother of Nick Carter, a former member of the group “Backstreet Boys.” — Reuters