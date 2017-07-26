Singapore’s Shaun Chen welcomes second baby daughter

Shaun Chen and his wife Celine, with their two children Nellie and newborn daughter he calls 'Guai Bao'. — Picture by Shaun ChenSINGAPORE, July 26 — Mediacorp artiste Shaun Chen and his wife, Celine Chin, welcomed a new addition to their family yesterday, with the birth of their second daughter in Malaysia.

“I am very happy because this is my second child. Most importantly, my wife and baby have to be healthy,” said Chen in a phone interview.

Chen and his wife also have a 19-month-old daughter named Nellie.

The new baby, whom Chen referred to as “Guai Bao”, weighs 3.65 kg and measures 54cm in height.

“She weighs a bit heavier than our first daughter,” Chen said.

Describing the timing of the birth as “perfect”, Chen, who had been filming in Singapore for a Mediacorp Channel 8 drama, My Friends From Afar, said that he had been initially concerned that he would not be able to make it in time for the birth.

“I flew to Penang on July 24 and then drove for one-hour to Alor Setar. And then the baby gave birth today. I felt that the timing is perfect,” he said.

He brought his wife to a hospital in Alor Star around 9am yesterday after she had experienced painful contractions and was with her throughout the delivery.

“I saw her in so much pain and my heart also broke,” said Chen.

Fortunately, the baby was delivered within 30 minutes.

“It was a very smooth delivery,” Chen said.

Chen said that things went a lot smoother this time round because “everything had been prepared accordingly”, adding that daughter Nellie waited outside the room during the delivery.

He said the doctor gave his wife some medication to help her rest after the birth, but that she can “still smile and eat”.

“I think she can leave the hospital tomorrow,” he added. — TODAY