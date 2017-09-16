Singaporean jazz singer Joanna Dong to represent Team Jay in ‘Sing! China’ finals

Joanna Dong performing during her blind audition in the first episode of Sing! China telecasted on July 14, 2017. — Screengrab from ZJSTV Music Channel/YouTubeSINGAPORE, Sept 16 — Local jazz singer Joanna Dong has beat fellow Singaporean Olinda Cho to represent mentor-Mandopop superstar Jay Chou in the Sing! China grand finals, according to media reports on Thursday (Sept 14).

This means the 35-year-old singer will be up against a contestant from either Hong Kong singer/actor Eason Chan, Chinese singer/songwriter Liu Huan or Chinese singer Na Ying’s team for the top spot on Oct 8 at Beijing’s National Stadium.

China Press reported that Dong belted Open Arms for her solo performance and 老實情歌 (True Love Song) with Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu in the Playoffs. Yu was previously a mentor on the first season of the televised singing competition.

TODAY has reached out to Dong, but the singer, who is currently in China, declined comment.

In a performance that aired last Friday, Dong sang a bilingual rendition of I Want You to Be My Baby accompanied with her trademark “vocal trumpeting”. This time, she “trumpeted” to the chorus of mentor-Mandopop superstar Jay Chou’s hit song Tornado, which was released in 2000 on his debut album titled Jay.

She won votes from 47 out of 51 panel members, including industry professionals, beating Chinese-American duo Frank & Annie (Chuan Hu) who performed Falling Slowly and were on Chinese singer/songwriter Liu Huan’s team.

Last year, Singaporean singer Nathan Hartono took second place in the finals of Sing! China Season 1. Hartono also chose Chou as a mentor.

Hartono competed against five other finalists and performed the song Nunchucks with Jay Chou and a cover of the latter’s The Longest Movie in the grand finals. — TODAY