Singaporean comedian Mark Lee is going to acting school

Mark Lee is the God of Fortune in his latest film. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Singaporean comedian-actor Mark Lee has expressed his intention on taking an acting course in Beijing to improve and widen his acting skills so that he can take on more challenging roles in the future other than just the usual comical ones.

“I’m planning on taking acting class in Beijing. I heard from my friend in Shanghai that there is a really good acting school there,” the actor said to Cinema Online during the press conference of his Chinese New Year movie, The Fortune Handbook.

“I’ve been acting for so long. I think it’s time for me to rest and probably take like a two-month acting course, maybe from September to November.”

“I’ll be going to school again, waking up at 6.30am in the morning, and just focus on honing my acting skills,” he added.

The reason the 48-year-old wishes to take on acting class is to learn how to play a variety of roles, including that of a disabled person as it has been his long-time dream to play such a role.

“I hope that one day I can play a disabled character, especially a deaf or mute because I feel that it’s going to be a challenge for myself as I am someone who talks a lot, so I want to try not being able to talk for once,” Lee said.

Mark Lee stars in the new Singaporean Chinese New Year-themed comedy, The Fortune Handbook, as the God of Fortune.

Directed by Kelvin Sng and also starring Christopher Lee and Li Nanxing, the movie is about a good for nothing man named Su Fu who tries to steal an age old Chinese pastry recipe from his own brother-in-law in a bid to sell it and get rich quickly. Things become messy when the Fortune God stumbles into his and his family’s lives.

The Fortune Handbook is now showing in cinemas. — CinemaOnline