Singapore band Wormrot to play at Glastonbury

Wednesday May 3, 2017
Singapore trio Wormrot is signed to British label Earache, which is curating the heavy metal stage at Glastonbury. ― Picture courtesy of Earache Records/TODAYSingapore trio Wormrot is signed to British label Earache, which is curating the heavy metal stage at Glastonbury. ― Picture courtesy of Earache Records/TODAYSINGAPORE, May 3 ― Singapore band Wormrot is going down in history as the first Singapore band to be featured at British festival, Glastonbury.

The band, signed to legendary British metal label, Earache, will hit the festival's first heavy metal music stage in June. The record label tweeted the news via @The Glasto Thingy yesterday (May 2). It also retweeted a Bandwagon article that broke the news of the band's engagement at the five-day festival.

A poster for the Earache area at Glastonbury also features Wormrot's logo, alongside those such as Napalm Death, a seminal name in the grindcore genre. Wormrot is a three-piece band which plays in the same genre, classified as a mixture of hardcore punk and extreme metal.

The Glastonbury festival, which got its start in 1970, is considered to be a highlight in the British festival calendar, and is held at the Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Its bigger stages this year will see names such as Radiohead, Foo Fighters, The National and Katy Perry. ― TODAY

