Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Singapore actress Jesseca Liu and actor-host Jeremy Chan tie the knot

Monday July 17, 2017
10:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Get fit for free with these online workoutsThe Edit: Get fit for free with these online workouts

The Edit: Mini launches its John Cooper Works range in MalaysiaThe Edit: Mini launches its John Cooper Works range in Malaysia

The Edit: Harry Styles did a ‘wonderful job’ in ‘Dunkirk’The Edit: Harry Styles did a ‘wonderful job’ in ‘Dunkirk’

Ukraine wants Russia held responsible for MH17 tragedyUkraine wants Russia held responsible for MH17 tragedy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan tied the knot yesterday at Liu's hometown, Langkawi Island. — Picture courtesy of HIM International MusicJesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan tied the knot yesterday at Liu's hometown, Langkawi Island. — Picture courtesy of HIM International MusicSINGAPORE, July 17 — Congratulations to local actress Jesseca Liu and actor-host Jeremy Chan. The couple tied the knot on at the actress’ hometown in Langkawi Island yesterday (July 16).

The couple, who were dating for three years, exchanged their wedding vows in front of their closest family and friends. According to an 8Days, Liu had walked down the aisle with her father as Chan sang a Jacky Cheung classic Love is Forever.

In his vows, Chan said it was the “most memorable day” of his life, paying tribute to Liu for having “made me see and understand what it means to be tolerant, accepting, and that height is not an issue.”

In a media statement, Liu and Chan said that they had gotten closer while filming for Xinmsn web drama Who Killed The Lead, and dated in secret for two years before going public about their relationship.

Liu changed into three gowns at the wedding, two of which was specially designed from Galia Lahay, The Proposal, and the third was a traditional Chinese qipao designed by local designer LaiChan.

Besides close family and friends, the couple’s pet cats — Tigger and Crusso — also made an appearance at the wedding as cardboard cutouts. — TODAY

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline