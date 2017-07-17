Singapore actress Jesseca Liu and actor-host Jeremy Chan tie the knot

Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan tied the knot yesterday at Liu's hometown, Langkawi Island. — Picture courtesy of HIM International MusicSINGAPORE, July 17 — Congratulations to local actress Jesseca Liu and actor-host Jeremy Chan. The couple tied the knot on at the actress’ hometown in Langkawi Island yesterday (July 16).

The couple, who were dating for three years, exchanged their wedding vows in front of their closest family and friends. According to an 8Days, Liu had walked down the aisle with her father as Chan sang a Jacky Cheung classic Love is Forever.

In his vows, Chan said it was the “most memorable day” of his life, paying tribute to Liu for having “made me see and understand what it means to be tolerant, accepting, and that height is not an issue.”

In a media statement, Liu and Chan said that they had gotten closer while filming for Xinmsn web drama Who Killed The Lead, and dated in secret for two years before going public about their relationship.

Liu changed into three gowns at the wedding, two of which was specially designed from Galia Lahay, The Proposal, and the third was a traditional Chinese qipao designed by local designer LaiChan.

Besides close family and friends, the couple’s pet cats — Tigger and Crusso — also made an appearance at the wedding as cardboard cutouts. — TODAY