Sinead O’Connor posts video saying she is living in a hotel and suicidal

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on stage during the Positivus music festival in Salacgriva July 18, 2009. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 8 ― Things aren’t looking so good for Sinead O’Connor once again with the Irish singer revealing that she is suicidal.

O’Connor took to Facebook to post a distressed video claiming she is suicidal and asking her family to get in touch with her. The video was apparently posted from a motel in New Jersey.

According to People, O’Connor can be seen sobbing in the video while explaining that she had been living alone in the motel, away from her family in Ireland, to avoid the stigma of suffering from three mental illnesses.

“I want everyone to know what it’s like, that’s why I’m making this video. Mental illness, it’s like drugs, it doesn’t give a s**t who you are, and equally what’s worse, it’s the stigma, it doesn’t give a s**t who you are.

“Suddenly, all the people who are supposed to be loving you or taking care of you treat you like s***. If it was me, I’d be gone, straight away back to my mum.”

“Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth. You’ve got to take care of us. We’re not like everybody.”

“If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, care for them, tenderness, love, care for them,” she added. “Visit them in the hospital, don’t dump them in the hospital and bugger off.”

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder over a decade ago and was reported missing her son Jake Reynolds in May 2016. She was later found safe at a hotel and was brought to the hospital. Our thoughts go out to her and hope things take a turn for the better for her.