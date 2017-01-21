Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 5:21 pm GMT+8

Sienna Miller, Charlie Hunnan in new trailer for ‘The Lost City of Z’ (VIDEO)

Saturday January 21, 2017
04:47 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 ― StudioCanal has released a new trailer for The Lost City of Z starring Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson.

Based on a true story, Hunnam plays British explorer Percy Fawcett who journeyed into the Amazon in the 20th century in search of a lost civilisation.

Miller plays Fawcett’s wife, and Pattinson an aide de camp.

The film is based on the best-selling book of the same name by David Grann.

In an attempt to prove the existence of a lost city and advanced civilisation to a sceptical scientist community, Fawcett returns repeatedly to the jungle until his disappearance in 1925. ― AFP-Relaxnews

