Sienna Miller, Charlie Hunnan in new trailer for ‘The Lost City of Z’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 ― StudioCanal has released a new trailer for The Lost City of Z starring Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson.

Based on a true story, Hunnam plays British explorer Percy Fawcett who journeyed into the Amazon in the 20th century in search of a lost civilisation.

Miller plays Fawcett’s wife, and Pattinson an aide de camp.

Robert Pattinson has a role in Amazon jungle adventure ‘Lost City of Z’. ― AFP pic

The film is based on the best-selling book of the same name by David Grann.

In an attempt to prove the existence of a lost city and advanced civilisation to a sceptical scientist community, Fawcett returns repeatedly to the jungle until his disappearance in 1925. ― AFP-Relaxnews