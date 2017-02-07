Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 6:58 pm GMT+8

Sienna Miller and Aaron Paul to star in Ridley Scott thriller

Sienna Miller is to star in ‘The Burning Woman.’ — AFP picSienna Miller is to star in ‘The Burning Woman.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Casting has been announced for Ridley Scott’s next thriller, which will star Sienna Miller, Jacki Weaver, Aaron Paul and Christina Hendricks.

In the film The Burning Woman, a woman’s life is changed when her teenage daughter mysteriously disappears and she’s left to raise her young grandson.

Directing the film will be Scott’s son Jake, from a script by Brad Ingelsby, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Jake’s directing credits include 1999’s Plunkett and Macleane and 2010’s Welcome to the Riley as well as music videos for U2, Smashing Pumpkins, George Michael, Bush, and Tori Amos. — AFP-Relaxnews

