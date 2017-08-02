Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sia has a Christmas album in the works

Wednesday August 2, 2017
04:58 PM GMT+8

Singer-songwriter Sia’s new album will be a collection of original holiday songs due out before year-end. — AFP picSinger-songwriter Sia’s new album will be a collection of original holiday songs due out before year-end. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — Singer-songwriter Sia has revealed she’ll release her first Christmas album this year, and she is also currently at work on directing her first feature film.

The album will be a collection of original holiday songs due out before year-end. Sia, who has written songs for major artists including Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, will be collaborating with Greg Kurstin on the songwriting for the new LP.

No more details were revealed about Sia’s directorial plans, which were announced in the same press release as part of a new partnership with Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records.

Sia’s latest album, 2016’s This is Acting, was nominated for a Grammy Award, while her 2016 single Cheap Thrills was a global hit. The artist recently wrapped up the North American leg on an arena tour and will resume touring with stadium dates in Australia and New Zealand before the end of 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

