Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ rules at the box office for second week

James McAvoy has 23 creepy personalities in this new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’.LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Split, the latest M. Night Shyamalan thriller about a man who imprisons three teenage girls in an underground bunker, topped the North American box office for a second week, preliminary Hollywood figures showed yesterday.

The movie — by the Indian-American director also responsible for the Sixth Sense and other films in the horror genre — stars James McAvoy as a man with 23 different personalities who preys on three girls. It earned US$26.3 million (RM116.5 million) in estimated ticket sales this weekend.

Family-friendly A Dog’s Purpose about a canine who continually comes back to life as different dogs searching for meaning, raked in some US$18.4 million in its first week.

The film came in second despite a call by animal lovers for a boycott after video footage emerged of an apparently terrified German Shepherd being forced into rushing water on the set.

Third place went to Hidden Figures, the true-life story of three black women mathematicians who helped Nasa put the first men in space, which sold US$14.0 million in tickets.

Sci-fi action-thriller Resident Evil: The Final Chapter landed in fourth place with US$13.9 million in its first weekend out.

In fifth place was La La Land, a nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals. It earned an estimated US$12.1 million over the weekend after garnering a boatload of accolades, including a record eight Golden Globes earlier this month.

Rounding out the Top 10 are:

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (US$8.3 million)

Sing (US$6.2 million)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (US$5.1 million)

Monster Trucks (US$4.1 million)

Gold (US$3.5 million) — AFP