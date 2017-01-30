Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 10:53 am GMT+8

Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ rules at the box office for second week

Monday January 30, 2017
09:14 AM GMT+8

James McAvoy has 23 creepy personalities in this new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’.James McAvoy has 23 creepy personalities in this new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’.LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Split, the latest M. Night Shyamalan thriller about a man who imprisons three teenage girls in an underground bunker, topped the North American box office for a second week, preliminary Hollywood figures showed yesterday.

The movie — by the Indian-American director also responsible for the Sixth Sense and other films in the horror genre — stars James McAvoy as a man with 23 different personalities who preys on three girls. It earned US$26.3 million (RM116.5 million) in estimated ticket sales this weekend.

Family-friendly A Dog’s Purpose about a canine who continually comes back to life as different dogs searching for meaning, raked in some US$18.4 million in its first week.

The film came in second despite a call by animal lovers for a boycott after video footage emerged of an apparently terrified German Shepherd being forced into rushing water on the set.

Third place went to Hidden Figures, the true-life story of three black women mathematicians who helped Nasa put the first men in space, which sold US$14.0 million in tickets.

Sci-fi action-thriller Resident Evil: The Final Chapter landed in fourth place with US$13.9 million in its first weekend out.

In fifth place was La La Land, a nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals. It earned an estimated US$12.1 million over the weekend after garnering a boatload of accolades, including a record eight Golden Globes earlier this month.

Rounding out the Top 10 are:

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (US$8.3 million)

Sing (US$6.2 million)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (US$5.1 million)

Monster Trucks (US$4.1 million)

Gold (US$3.5 million) — AFP

