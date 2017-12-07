Shu Qi tut-tuts those retirement rumours

Shu Qi poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei November 26, 2016. — Reuters picBEIJING, Dec 7 — Shu Qi is only taking a break from acting, and not retiring.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress shared a message written in Chinese with fans on her various social media channels stating: “I will be taking a break from acting, thank you for all your love and support, see you soon.”

Fans took this to mean that she was turning her back on acting for good, but the Golden Horse winner has now denied this while expressing surprise that her seemingly straightforward message had been taken out of context.

In response to Apple Daily’s queries, the actress was quoted as saying that she was taking a break from acting to recover from an allergy to her face.

“How did this blow up overnight? Filming just wrapped (on Shanghai Fortress), I want to rest and take care of my health, don’t think too much into it. The doctor has warned me that I can’t keep filming — it’s a temporary break, not retirement,” she told the tabloid.

Shu Qi also said that her face had been swollen for a really long time and doctors had advised her to rest because her face has been “allergic, inflamed and isn’t getting better”.

“Surely, I need to get this treated before I can face the camera,” she added.