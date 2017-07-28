Showtime greenlights drama pilot from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Actors Ben Affleck (left) and Matt Damon attend Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2016' at Sony Pictures Studios on June 4, 2016 in Culver City, California. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 28 — Showtime has picked up a pilot from Oscar winners Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, with the drama to be directed by The Accountant helmer Gavin O’Connor.

The story, based on an original idea by Affleck and Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler), is set amongst the crime-riddled streets of Boston in the early 90s where corruption and racism was the norm, and revolves around an African-American district attorney from Brooklyn who arrives in the city, advocating change.

Dubbed City on a Hill, the gritty thriller marks Showtime’s first drama pilot for 2017 (via Deadline).

Affleck, Damon and Jennifer Todd (Jason Bourne) will executive produce via Pearl Street, along with O’Connor and James Mangold (Logan). — AFP-Relaxnews