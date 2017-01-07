Show Luo is bringing ‘Crazy World’ to Malaysia

Show Luo will perform at Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands on March 11, 2017. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Get ready to go crazy with Taiwanese pop star Show Luo who will be bringing his Crazy World tour to Malaysia this coming March!

Commonly known by his Chinese nickname Xiao Zhu which means little pig, Show who last visited Malaysia in 2015, is set to return to the country for the umpteenth time to share his latest music and updates with his fans.

The handsome 37-year-old singer-cum-actor is also known as “Asia’s Dance King” by the Taiwanese media for his amazing dancing skills.

Making his debut as a solo artist in 2003 with the release of his first album Show Time, Show has since released eleven Mandarin albums and one Japanese album.

Show recently starred in the Stephen Chow-produced fantasy rom com The Mermaid (2016), as a half-man, half-octopus character.

He will soon be acting alongside Jackie Chan and Callan Mulvey in a science fiction thriller titled Bleeding Steel.

The Malaysian leg of Show Luo’s tour will be held on March 11, 2017 at the Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands.

Tickets can be purchased at buytickets.com.my, priced between RM164 to RM804. — TheHive.Asia