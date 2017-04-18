Shooting starts on new film from ‘Train to Busan’ director

‘Train to Busan’ was the highest-grossing Korean movie in Malaysia last year. — Picture by Cinema OnlineSEOUL, April 18 — Cameras have started to roll for director Yeon Sang-ho’s latest film, distributor Next World Entertainment has announced.

The black comedy, tentatively titled Psychokinesis, centres on an ordinary Joe who acquires supernatural powers and uses them to help his wife, daughter and neighbours, but runs into trouble in the process.

Ryu Seung-ryong who starred in 2015’s The Sound of a Flower has been cast as the main protagonist.

Shim Eun-kyung, who appeared in the opening sequence of Train to Busan, will play his daughter. The character is described as “a sprightly character with a strong instinct for survival.”

Other key cast members include Park Jung-min (Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet) and Jung Yu-mi, who also starred in Train to Busan.

Zombie apocalypse thriller Train to Busan, which follows a motley crew of passengers on a train when a sudden zombie virus outbreak overtakes the country, was a massive hit worldwide when it was released last year.