Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Shooting starts on new film from ‘Train to Busan’ director

Tuesday April 18, 2017
10:31 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from HarperThe Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from Harper

The Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voicesThe Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voices

Post-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battlePost-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battle

Australia toughens foreign worker visa rulesAustralia toughens foreign worker visa rules

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

‘Train to Busan’ was the highest-grossing Korean movie in Malaysia last year. — Picture by Cinema Online‘Train to Busan’ was the highest-grossing Korean movie in Malaysia last year. — Picture by Cinema OnlineSEOUL, April 18 — Cameras have started to roll for director Yeon Sang-ho’s latest film, distributor Next World Entertainment has announced.

The black comedy, tentatively titled Psychokinesis, centres on an ordinary Joe who acquires supernatural powers and uses them to help his wife, daughter and neighbours, but runs into trouble in the process.

Ryu Seung-ryong who starred in 2015’s The Sound of a Flower has been cast as the main protagonist.

Shim Eun-kyung, who appeared in the opening sequence of Train to Busan, will play his daughter. The character is described as “a sprightly character with a strong instinct for survival.”

Other key cast members include Park Jung-min (Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet) and Jung Yu-mi, who also starred in Train to Busan.

Zombie apocalypse thriller Train to Busan, which follows a motley crew of passengers on a train when a sudden zombie virus outbreak overtakes the country, was a massive hit worldwide when it was released last year.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline