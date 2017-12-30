Shinee’s Jonghyun featured in live concert video (VIDEO)

SEOUL, Dec 30 — SM Entertainment released the music video of the live concert version of the song Dear My Family.

Several photos of the late Jonghyun were included in the video. — YouTube screencapThe track, first released in 2001, traditionally features various artists from the company. This edition had Shinee, Red Velvet, NCT, Kangta, Boa, TRAX, Super Junior, f(x) and Girls Generation. This was performed at the 2016 SMTown concert in Tokyo.

In the video, there are several photos included of Shinee’s Jonghyun, ending with a tribute message to him that reads: “Jonghyun, who loved music more than anyone, who enjoyed performing onstage, and who loved communicating with fans through music, is the greatest of artists. We will always remember him.”